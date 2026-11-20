VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Chandler Nunnally heads out to the all-new "Holiday Trail of Lights" at the Virginia Aquarium, speaking with Beach Events Director William Younce and nationally-known light show designers James Bain and Ken MacMaster about crafting a new holiday experience from the ground up.

You can experience the Holiday Trail of Lights now through January 3rd. Guests are encouraged to choose their date and time slot ahead of time. Tickets are limited, and can be found at beacheventsvb.com.

Paid for by Beach Events.