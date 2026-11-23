HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Give a page-turner a reason not to scroll this holiday season. According to a new holiday shopping survey commissioned by ThriftBooks, 71% say they are prioritizing gifts that do not involve a screen this holiday season, and 77% say a book is their favorite or second favorite kind of gift to receive. More than half say they feel excited when they unwrap a gift and can tell it is a book.

Barbara Hagen, Vice President at ThriftBooks, helps shoppers turn the page on holiday gift guesswork. From popular book titles and special ThriftBooks bundles to stocking stuffers, she shares ideas for matching gifts to recipients’ interests and making holiday dollars go further.

Presented by: ThriftBooks