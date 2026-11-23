HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The holidays can put a serious strain on household budgets, and it's not just the cost of gifts. Travel, entertaining, shipping fees and last-minute expenses can quickly add up, leaving consumers spending more than they planned and facing a financial hangover in the new year.

Capital One financial expert Adam Davis shares practical holiday budgeting tips and ways to avoid common spending traps. He explains how to uncover hidden expenses, keep holiday travel costs under control and make smarter financial decisions without sacrificing the celebrations that matter most.

Presented by: Capital One