HAMPTON ROADS, VA—If you have a Tech head on your holiday gift list, Techish.com founder Jennifer Jolly is a great resource for what items are in high demand. The Emmy Award-winning journalist tests the technology that runs everyday life and tells families what's worth it. She is the nationally syndicated tech-life columnist and "Tech Now" host for USA Today, a regular contributor to the Today Show, and host of the Techishly Jenn podcast, syndicated to more than 250 stations through WGN Radio and Nexstar Media Group. Her stories and commentary reach an estimated two billion people every month.

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