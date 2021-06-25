Daytime Emmy Nominees Melissa Claire Egan & Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROAD, Va. - We chat with Daytime Emmy Nominees, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson on Y&R) & Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester on The Bold & The Beautiful), who are both up for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series. They share some exciting details from their shows and help us get ready for the award show!

Catch the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. right here on News 3. The ceremony will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.