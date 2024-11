HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Being a good neighbor means looking out for one another, and that’s the relationship between Rivers Casino and Tidewater Community College. Not only are they located side by side in Portsmouth, but the two organizations have a partnership that helps train future employees at Rivers. One of the workforce development initiatives is the Dealer Academy at TCC. April Woodard and Chander Nunnally stopped by to look in on a class.

Presented by: Rivers Casino Portsmouth