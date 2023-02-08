Watch Now
Dean Julia A. Wilson discusses 20 years of Journalism at Scripps Howard on Coast Live

Posted at 6:37 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 18:37:37-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Dean Julia A. Wilson and student Jade AbuBakr join Coast Live to reflect on 20 years of journalism at the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, and share a look at how they'll be celebrating this landmark anniversary.

Join the 20th Anniversary Panel Discussion, "The State of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Media"
Friday, February 10 from 1-2 p.m.
Robert P. Scripps Auditorium
546 E. Queen Street, Hampton
News 3's own Leondra Head is a featured panelist!
Lunch will be provided

