Deborah Norville Hosts New CBS Gameshow on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Veteran journalist Deborah Norville is picking up a new hosting gig as the host of game show, “The Perfect Line.”

Recently, Norville stepped down from her role as the host of the syndicated newsmagazine Inside Edition, a job she did for 30 years.

In The Perfect Line, contestants test their knowledge by arranging events, items, or people in the correct order to create “the perfect line.”

Coast Live Host April Woodard and Norville, who were co-workers at Inside Edition for 15 years, had a reunion of sorts live on the air.

The show airs on CBS.

presented by: CBS