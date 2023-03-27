Watch Now
Delicious bourbon chicken with Chef Matthew May on Coast Live

Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 27, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Matthew May brings his Teaching Kitchen to the set of Coast Live, and walks Chandler through a delicious recipe for bourbon chicken, explaining the science behind each step of the process!

You can win a signed copy of “Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen: Better Living Through Food and Science.” This 200-page, full color cookbook is full of science-packed recipes, ingredient conversion charts, temperature charts, sanitation and food safety information, and much more! Enter to win now at wtkr.com/contests!

Learn more at matthewmay.org!

