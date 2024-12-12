Delivery Drivers Pose Risks on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—If you are seeing more UPS and Amazon trucks lately, it may be due to all those orders rushing to get delivered in time for the holiday deadline. The increase in traffic may increase the risk for drivers, pedestrians, and residents who engage with delivery drivers daily. Griffin O’Hanlon, Attorney and Partner at Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, has some tips for navigating the crowded roads during the holiday season.

Presented by:

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers

CooperHurley.com

757-333-3333

9 Locations Across Hampton Roads