Demonstrating the healing power of sound with Kayce Laine on Coast Live

Posted at 2:48 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 14:48:25-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Musician and Certified Sound Practitioner Kayce Laine joins Coast Live to demonstrate some sound healing techniques using crystal bowls, and shares her personal journey with energy work and vibrational healing.

Sound Healing Academy Level 1 Crystal Bowls Immersion Workshop
April 22-23 in Sandbridge, Virginia Beach
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day; overnight accomodations available
This workshop can be taken as part of a Level 1 certification or as a workshop only
Register at KayceLaine.com/trainings.

Follow Kayce on Instagram @kaycelaine
You can stream Kayce Laine's music on Spotify.

