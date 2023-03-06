Demonstrating the healing power of sound with Kayce Laine on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Musician and Certified Sound Practitioner Kayce Laine joins Coast Live to demonstrate some sound healing techniques using crystal bowls, and shares her personal journey with energy work and vibrational healing.

Sound Healing Academy Level 1 Crystal Bowls Immersion Workshop

April 22-23 in Sandbridge, Virginia Beach

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day; overnight accomodations available

This workshop can be taken as part of a Level 1 certification or as a workshop only

Register at KayceLaine.com/trainings.

Follow Kayce on Instagram @kaycelaine

You can stream Kayce Laine's music on Spotify.