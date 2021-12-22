Dental health during the holidays on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It’s no surprise that cases of cracked teeth and dental-related injuries have surged throughout the pandemic – and it may be due at least in part to pandemic-related stress wreaking havoc on our oral health. With the holidays right around the corner, that stress is likely to increase, but our mouths don’t have to suffer because of it. Dr. Alan Law, President of AAE, joins us to discuss what happens if dental visits have been avoided due to the pandemic, what to do if a dental emergency occurs during the holidays, what to expect if you need a root canal, as well as how to take better care of oral health going into the holidays and 2022.

For more information visit www.aae.org.