Dental hygiene for pets with Chesapeake Humane on Coast Live

Posted at 1:19 PM, Feb 07, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — February is Pet Dental Health Month, so Emily Friedland from the Chesapeake Humane Society is back on Coast Live to discuss the importance of proper dental care for your furry friends. Plus, a look at some featured pets available for adoption now!

On March 25, Chesapeake Humane is throwing its first-ever "Slumber Pawty"! The organizers are recruiting people to spend 24 hours in a kennel with a pet. Participants will need to raise funds to support the shelter. If interested, please email Development@ChesapeakeHumane.org!

Adopt your next pet at www.chesapeakehumane.org!

