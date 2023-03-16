Depicting military history through music with "Beyond Courage, Kakehashi" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Composer Stephen Melillo and Retired Rear Admiral Erik Ross join Coast Live to discuss a special upcoming performance in recognition of those who serve in our nation's military. In their words:

"On Friday, April 21 in the Little Creek “Gator” Theater on the Little Creek Navy Base, 150 Student Musicians traveling from New York will offer a special Concert Event/Tribute to our Defenders of Freedom.

The work, 'Beyond Courage, Kakehashi: That We Might Live. Then. Now. Always—A Documentary in Music,' tells the story of those who were surrendered and sacrificed in Bataan & Corregidor at the onset of WWII. Though specific to WWII in the Pacific, the work is nevertheless a strong reminder about the Price of Freedom and is dedicated to all of our Veterans and Active Duty."

For more information, visit stormworld.com/secnav.