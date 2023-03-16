Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Depicting military history through music with "Beyond Courage, Kakehashi" on Coast Live

Posted at 5:18 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 17:18:03-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Composer Stephen Melillo and Retired Rear Admiral Erik Ross join Coast Live to discuss a special upcoming performance in recognition of those who serve in our nation's military. In their words:

"On Friday, April 21 in the Little Creek “Gator” Theater on the Little Creek Navy Base, 150 Student Musicians traveling from New York will offer a special Concert Event/Tribute to our Defenders of Freedom.

The work, 'Beyond Courage, Kakehashi: That We Might Live. Then. Now. Always—A Documentary in Music,' tells the story of those who were surrendered and sacrificed in Bataan & Corregidor at the onset of WWII. Though specific to WWII in the Pacific, the work is nevertheless a strong reminder about the Price of Freedom and is dedicated to all of our Veterans and Active Duty."

For more information, visit stormworld.com/secnav.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV