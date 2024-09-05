Desiree Miller Pens 101 True Tales from the Terminal

HAMPTON ROADS, Va— How often have you returned from a trip and had a crazy story to share? Too many times? That's the story behind a new book with delightfully funny and heartwarming stories about folks who have traveled the globe. Penned by travel producer and author, Desiree Miller 101 True Tales from the Terminal is full of stories about wild, wacky, and wonderful trips.

Fun Fact: Desiree Miller is a former WTKR producer who worked with Coast Host April Woodard and anchor Kurt Williams in the 90's.

desmiller.com/book

