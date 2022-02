HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Award-winning director, writer and producer, Ty Cooper, is touring his latest narrative film titled, "Amanda". After selling out multiple screenings in Charlottesville, VA, the tour is underway in February. Ty Cooper joins us to talk about the upcoming screening in Norfolk and the inspiration behind the film!

Catch "Amanda" Sunday, February 6 at 8:00 p.m. at the Naro Cinema. Tickets make be purchased at www.eventbrite.com or www.lifeviewmarketingandvisuals.com/amanda.