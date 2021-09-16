Disaster evacuation plans for pets on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As wildfires still burn in the West and victims in the Gulf Coast and Northeast pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ida, Anheuser-Busch and American Humane have partnered to support pet-focused disaster relief efforts. In recognition of National Preparedness Month, American Humane Disaster & Cruelty Response Specialist Amber Batteiger and Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer César Vargas are here to talk about how the country’s leading brewer is leveraging its emergency drinking water program to help pets, and its voice to help raise awareness of how having a pet evacuation plan can also save the lives of volunteers and first responders.

For more information visit www.anheuser-busch.com and www.americanhumane.org.