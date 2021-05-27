Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Disaster relief and hurricane preparation on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:42 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 19:42:40-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In 2020, the U.S. experienced a record-smashing 22 weather and climate disasters that killed at least 262 people and injured scores more, including wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, drought, flooding and heatwaves. Each year, disasters leave countless homes destroyed, critical infrastructure compromised -- even entire towns leveled -- and millions of lives and livelihoods upended. Direct Relief’s Thomas Tighe joins us from Puerto Rico to discuss how Americans can make the proper preparations to be ready for any disaster and what steps Direct Relief is taking in communities across American to help prepare.

Visit www.directrelief.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections