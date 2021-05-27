Disaster relief and hurricane preparation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In 2020, the U.S. experienced a record-smashing 22 weather and climate disasters that killed at least 262 people and injured scores more, including wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, drought, flooding and heatwaves. Each year, disasters leave countless homes destroyed, critical infrastructure compromised -- even entire towns leveled -- and millions of lives and livelihoods upended. Direct Relief’s Thomas Tighe joins us from Puerto Rico to discuss how Americans can make the proper preparations to be ready for any disaster and what steps Direct Relief is taking in communities across American to help prepare.

Visit www.directrelief.org for more information.