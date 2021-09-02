Discussing small businesses with David Steckel on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The 2021 Small Business Friendliness Survey results are in from Thumbtack. This year, they heard from 3,600 service providers spanning home maintenance, construction, events and more to understand their experiences over the last year and the support received from local, state and federal governments. In addition, they surveyed 1,150 Americans to learn about the actions they’ve taken to champion local businesses. David Steckel joins us with the results.

