HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hundreds of thousands of people are reported missing every year and roughly forty percent are People of Color. But the cases that become household names - like Gabby Petito - are usually White women. Jessica Larche joins us to talk about this disparity in reporting and shares some information about missing persons.

The special report "Have You Seen Me" will air on November 8 at 6:00 p.m. on WTKR News 3.