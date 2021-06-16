Discussing the importance of cybersecurity on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As our daily lives shifted from the physical to the virtual realm during the pandemic, consumers rushed to adopt new apps and services that would allow them to work, play, and accomplish tasks online vs. in person. As a result, both consumers and businesses who have increased their digital footprints amongst the pandemic must consider the side effects that this increased dependence has on their cybersecurity risk profiles. IBM’s Charles Henderson joins us to talk about some of these trends in more detail, the importance of cybersecurity, and what consumers and businesses can do to protect themselves.

