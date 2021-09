HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Station 24 is kicking ash and taking flames in the hot new season of truTV"s hit series "Tacoma FD". We catch up with actors, writers, directors, and producers Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan as the third season sets to premiere.

"Tacoma FD" season three premieres Thursday, September 16 at 10:00 p.m. on truTV.