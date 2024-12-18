Disney Family Vacay on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Ready for warmer weather and a new Disney experience? The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman is already saying, “You’re Welcome” after she took us to the tropical beauty of Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village & Bungalows.

Located in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort, the new tower is an easy trip from anywhere in the US, a monorail ride away from the thrills of Magic Kingdom Park, and a world away from everyday life. An expansion of the beloved Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, the new addition seamlessly honors the rich beauty of the Polynesian culture and landscape while also bringing to life the adventurous characters of Moana.

Presented by: Disney Vacation Club