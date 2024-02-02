"Diversity in Dance" from Ballet Virginia on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Artistic director Lydia Coco and associate director Jared Brunson from Ballet Virginia to discuss their upcoming program "Diversity in Dance," featuring contemporary and classical works with a focus on diversity and a touch of romance.

This transcendent program will also feature audience favorite “FIVE”. “FIVE” is Coco’s work of historical significance which tells the moving story of the Central Park Five.

You can see "Diversity in Dance" February 9 & 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.

Visit balletvirginia.org for more information.