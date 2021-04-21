Watch
Diversity in haircare on Coast Live

Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 17:27:34-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Haircare giant Matrix is rebranding, and a major part of its overhaul is making serious moves to address the fact that the country is getting increasingly more diverse. With more and more people embracing their natural hair textures, it's crucial for haircare brands to make sure that everyone's hair-care needs are served. Beauty Expert and Celebrity Stylist Nick Stenson joins us to discuss the importance of embracing hair diversity and how stylists and clients can ensure they are using the best products for all hair types.

