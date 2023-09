HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tammy Nobles, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads, joins Coast Live to discuss her personal experience as a parent of a child with down syndrome and shares information about the upcoming SUDS Walk fundraiser event that supports the DSAHR's mission.

Step Up for Down Syndrome (SUDS) Awareness Walk

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, VA

dsahr.org

(757) 785-8092