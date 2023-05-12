Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center's summer theatre camp program on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Rico Robinson from the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming Summer Theatre Camp program, "Pure Imagination," perfect for kids who have a knack for drama and the arts.
The camp will run for 6 weeks, starting Tuesday, June 20 through July 28, and off for the July 4 holiday.
Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday
Performances: July 28, 6 p.m. (Parents’ showcase)
July 29, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (Ticketed)
Tuition: Resident = $105/week | Non-Resident = $110/week
Learn more at DowningGross.org.
Paid for by the Newport News Department of Parks and Recreation
nnva.gov