Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center's summer theatre camp program on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Rico Robinson from the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming Summer Theatre Camp program, "Pure Imagination," perfect for kids who have a knack for drama and the arts.

The camp will run for 6 weeks, starting Tuesday, June 20 through July 28, and off for the July 4 holiday.

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday

Performances: July 28, 6 p.m. (Parents’ showcase)

July 29, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (Ticketed)

Tuition: Resident = $105/week | Non-Resident = $110/week

Learn more at DowningGross.org.

Paid for by the Newport News Department of Parks and Recreation

nnva.gov