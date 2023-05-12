Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center's summer theatre camp program on Coast Live

Posted at 5:03 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 17:03:52-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Rico Robinson from the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming Summer Theatre Camp program, "Pure Imagination," perfect for kids who have a knack for drama and the arts.

The camp will run for 6 weeks, starting Tuesday, June 20 through July 28, and off for the July 4 holiday.
Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday
Performances: July 28, 6 p.m. (Parents’ showcase)
July 29, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (Ticketed)
Tuition: Resident = $105/week | Non-Resident = $110/week
Learn more at DowningGross.org.

Paid for by the Newport News Department of Parks and Recreation
nnva.gov

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV