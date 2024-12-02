Downtown Hampton's Lighted Boat Parade on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Downtown Hampton Event Coordinator Sarah Martin and Teresa Jackson from Towne Bank join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming Downtown Hampton Lighted Boat Parade, a festive celebration complete with family-friendly activities, entertainment, and the enchanting spectacle of boats adorned with twinkling lights parading along the Hampton River.

For more information, visit www.downtownhampton.com/lightedboatparade.

Paid for by Downtown Hampton Development Partnership

downtownhampton.com