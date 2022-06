HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- After more than four decades of service, Dr. William R. Harvey is now the outgoing President of Hampton University. We talked with him about his retirement, his legacy and his plans for the future.

President William R. Harvey's Retirement Celebration

The Harvey Years: Celebrating a Legend’s Legacy

Saturday, June 11

6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Hampton University Convocation Center

hamptonu.edu

Note: The last day to purchase tickets will be Thursday, June 9th.