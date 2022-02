HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Gabby’s Dollhouse" invites viewers into a magical world where creativity and imagination are inspired through amazing adventures inside the dollhouse. Every episode is filled with fun DIY crafts, science experiments, recipes and original music. Laila Lockhart, playing “Gabby”, and the show’s executive producers, Jennifer Twomey and Traci Paige Johnson, join us with an update on the popular series.

The fourth season is now available on Netflix!