HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Daytime Emmy Award-winning "The Price is Right", network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates its 50th season! Host Drew Cary joins us to share details about the special primetime celebration of this historic milestone and talk about his experience working on the show!

"The Price is Right 50th Anniversary Special" will air Tuesday, September 28 at 9:00 p.m. on WTKR News 3.