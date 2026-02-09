Drummer Nate Smith talks double win at Grammys and roots in Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Drummer and Composer Nate Smith sits down with Chandler Nunnally to discuss his recent wins at the 68th Grammy Awards, his time growing up in Chesapeake and attending Indian River High School, and the fundamentals of his signature style behind the drum kit.

Smith took home two Grammy awards for work on his latest album, "LIVE-ACTION":



Best Alternative Jazz Album: "LIVE-ACTION"

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "BIG FISH"

Find the album and more of Nate Smith's work at natesmithdrums.com.

Follow Nate Smith on Instagram: @natesmithdrums.