Cooking with Jacqui on Coast Live

Chef Jacqui Pt 2 on Coast Live
Chef Jacqui Pt 1 on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA--If you’ve had your fill of junk food, and your palate desires a more refined plate, we’ve got just what you need: a recipe by Chef Jacqui Reneger. Jacqui from Performance Foodservice – Virginia, uses easy-to-learn recipes to wow your family and guests.

She paired a baked goat cheese appetizer with a winter Bellini Cocktail.

 
Cooking with Jacqui
757-287-7569

 
Ingredients
1 log goat cheese
I jar roasted red peppers
Kalamata olives
Roasted Garlic cloves
Roasted shallots
Olive Oil
Basil, Parsley, Rosemary, and Thyme to garnish
French bread loaf, sliced and grilled
 
Cocktail Winter Citrus Bellini
Prosecco
1 oz of each, orange juice, grapefruit juice, lemonade
Garnish sprig of rosemary and tangerine wheel.
Sugar rim

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

