Cooking with Jacqui on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--If you’ve had your fill of junk food, and your palate desires a more refined plate, we’ve got just what you need: a recipe by Chef Jacqui Reneger. Jacqui from Performance Foodservice – Virginia, uses easy-to-learn recipes to wow your family and guests.

She paired a baked goat cheese appetizer with a winter Bellini Cocktail.



Cooking with Jacqui

757-287-7569



Ingredients

1 log goat cheese

I jar roasted red peppers

Kalamata olives

Roasted Garlic cloves

Roasted shallots

Olive Oil

Basil, Parsley, Rosemary, and Thyme to garnish

French bread loaf, sliced and grilled



Cocktail Winter Citrus Bellini

Prosecco

1 oz of each, orange juice, grapefruit juice, lemonade

Garnish sprig of rosemary and tangerine wheel.

Sugar rim