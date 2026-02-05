Kiss and Tail at The Virginia Zoo on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—What do you get when you combine the season of love with the love of animals? Kiss and Tail! The annual adult only event is headed to the Virginia Zoo February 8th.

Tickets include tasty appetizers, cocktails, behind-the-scenes experiences in the World of Reptiles, an exclusive Super Bowl themed ZooLive!

To help kick off the event Coast invited one of the Zoo ambassadors, Chonk the skunk to dive deeper in his role at the Virginia Zoo.

The Virginia Zoo

Kiss and Tail Valentine’s Day Event

Sunday, February 8

9:30 am to 12:30 pm