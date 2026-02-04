Broadway star Miki Abraham talks musical "Shucked" at Chrysler Hall on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Actor and vocalist Miki Abraham joins Coast Live to chat with Chandler Nunnally about performing the role of Lulu on tour with "Shucked," their history with the original Broadway production, and how it uses humor to innovate the form of the traditional stage musical.

Here's a synopsis of "Shucked," courtesy of Seven Venues:

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.



Age recommendation: SHUCKED is recommended for ages 10+. SHUCKED contains adult themes, moments of adult language and a harvest of corny innuendo.