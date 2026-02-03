Exhibition of Black Art on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay is celebrating Black History Month with its 5th Annual Emerging Artists Showcase. The juried exhibition features works by students at Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, and Virginia Wesleyan University. The showcase provides a platform for emerging artists—many exhibiting for the first time.

Participants compete for scholarships, and all displayed artwork will be available for purchase, with proceeds going directly to the artists.

The event is a celebration of creativity, culture, and the inspiring voices of the next generation.

Presented by: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay