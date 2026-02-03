The Housing Market and Buyer Education in 2026 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA- One industry that has ups and downs like a roller coaster is real estate. Whether you are a first-time buyer or more seasoned, it’s good to be educated about what you are getting into before making one of the biggest investments individuals make.

Making the process a bit easier is Lisa S. Moore, Associate Broker at Century 21 Nachman Realty.

Moore sat down with Coast’s April Woodard to explain how sitting in on one of her real estate workshops can save you more than just money.

Presented by: Lisa S. Moore Real Estate Associate Broker (757) 286-1359