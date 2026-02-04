The legal quiz game "Case by Case" from Kalfus & Nachman on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — It's the legal quiz game "Case by Case" with attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman! This time: The Case of the Delayed Treatment, The Case of the Reporting and The Case of the Seriously Late Medical Treatment.
Paid for by Kalfus & Nachman.
If you think you have a case, call the hurtline at 757-461-4900 or visit kalfusnachman.com.
Posted
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — It's the legal quiz game "Case by Case" with attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman! This time: The Case of the Delayed Treatment, The Case of the Reporting and The Case of the Seriously Late Medical Treatment.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.