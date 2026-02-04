The legal quiz game "Case by Case" from Kalfus & Nachman on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — It's the legal quiz game "Case by Case" with attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman! This time: The Case of the Delayed Treatment, The Case of the Reporting and The Case of the Seriously Late Medical Treatment.

Paid for by Kalfus & Nachman.

If you think you have a case, call the hurtline at 757-461-4900 or visit kalfusnachman.com.