Duo, Virginia Shellphish Coalition on Coast Live.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—A perfect blend of acoustic and soft rock, Dave Crumpler and Mike Glass have been playing together for a decade. Their time tested arrangements compliment each of the artists' skills, Mike’s spot-on flat picking and Dave’s influence of James Taylor and Neil Young with his blend of cross-picking, finger style, flat picking and rhythm techniques.

The duo played two songs for Coast Live, "Foolish" by Dave Crumpler and"Hold Onto Love" by Michael Glass.

Mike Glass April Woodard and Dave Crumpler

Upcoming shows
Smoke BBQ - Newport News 07/20/2024
@6PM
Hilton Tavern Brewing Company - Newport News 07/27/2024 @7pm
Wharf Hill Brewing Company - Smithfield 07/31/2024 @7pm

Virginia Shellphish Coalition

