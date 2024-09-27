Duo, Virginia Shellphish Coalition on Coast Live.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—A perfect blend of acoustic and soft rock, Dave Crumpler and Mike Glass have been playing together for a decade. Their time tested arrangements compliment each of the artists' skills, Mike’s spot-on flat picking and Dave’s influence of James Taylor and Neil Young with his blend of cross-picking, finger style, flat picking and rhythm techniques.

The duo played two songs for Coast Live, "Foolish" by Dave Crumpler and"Hold Onto Love" by Michael Glass.

Upcoming shows

Smoke BBQ - Newport News 07/20/2024

@6PM

Hilton Tavern Brewing Company - Newport News 07/27/2024 @7pm

Wharf Hill Brewing Company - Smithfield 07/31/2024 @7pm

