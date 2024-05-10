Eastern Shore Chamberfest organizers share preview of concert event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Robert Sabbatini, Beth Sharpley and Tammy Holloway discuss ESVA Chamberfest, an exciting concert event coming to Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore featuring Irie Tree Band, Firefall and Little River Band.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 18 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit esvachamber.org.

Feeling lucky? Coast Live is giving away two tickets to Chamberfest. To enter for your chance to win, click here.

Paid for by the ESVA Chamber of Commerce.