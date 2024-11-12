Emanuel's Hope Foundation celebrating six years of supporting seniors on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emanuel Yancey, founder of Emanuel's Hope Foundation, discusses his work helping local seniors by providing free lawn care services, and the organization's upcoming six-year anniversary gala.
Sowing Seeds of Hope
6th Anniversary Gala
Friday, November 15 at 6pm
HUB 757
6801 Bridgeway Dr.. Suffolk
Black Tie Affair
emanuelshope.com
Emanuel's Hope Foundation depends on volunteers to bring its mission to life. To support the non-profit, visit www.emanuelsHOPE.org or call (757)-488-1645.