Emanuel's Hope Foundation celebrating six years of supporting seniors on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emanuel Yancey, founder of Emanuel's Hope Foundation, discusses his work helping local seniors by providing free lawn care services, and the organization's upcoming six-year anniversary gala.

Sowing Seeds of Hope

6th Anniversary Gala

Friday, November 15 at 6pm

HUB 757

6801 Bridgeway Dr.. Suffolk

Black Tie Affair

emanuelshope.com

Emanuel's Hope Foundation depends on volunteers to bring its mission to life. To support the non-profit, visit www.emanuelsHOPE.org or call (757)-488-1645.