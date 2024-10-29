Emeralds and Pearls on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—The Norfolk Chapter of The Link Incorporated is holding its annual Emerald and Pearls Gala November 16th at the Waterside Marriott.

“We are among the oldest chapters of the Links in the nation and have held a scholarship program supporting youngsters in the region for over three decades. Proceeds from this year’s program will, in part, be used to award critically important scholarships to deserving students in need,” said Pamela Walker, Chapter President.

Walker and member, Dr. Felicia Blow spoke to Coast’s April Woodard about the organizations devoted to service and assisting the community.

Norfolk Links

2024 Emeralds & Pearls

Scholarship Fundraiser Gala

Sat., Nov. 16

Norfolk Marriott

Featuring Toneisha Harris

2018 The Voice Finalist

norfolklinksinc.org