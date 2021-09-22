Emergency housing and support for Hampton Roads residents on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since 1984, Samaritan House has sought to foster personal safety, growth and self-sufficiency in adults and their children through freedom from sexual and domestic violence, human trafficking and homelessness in Hampton Roads by providing emergency and permanent housing, support services and community outreach to victims. Development Manager Bobby Hall joins us to talk about how the program has changed over the years and how they are still serving the community.

Visit samaritanhouseva.org to learn more.