HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emmy-winning actors Jacqueline MacInnes Wood ("The Bold and the Beautiful") and Jason Thompson ("The Young and the Restless") join Coast Live to reflect on the legacies of their respective shows ahead of the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, airing Friday, December 15th on WTKR News 3.

You can catch "The Young and the Restless" weekdays at 12:30 p.m., followed by "The Bold and the Beautiful" at 1:30 on WTKR News 3.