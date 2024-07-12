Empowering future entrepreneurs at YouthFest '24 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Event organizer Shelton Tucker and "Kidprenuer" Neveah Morris from JMT Sweets Kids join Coast Live to share a preview of the upcoming YouthFest '24 event, which aims to empower local youth who dream of bringing their business ideas to life.

Youth Fest 2024

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Location: West Hampton Community Center, 1638 Briarfield Road, Hampton, VA 23666

Live music from Bobby Blackhat, food from local vendors, "Shark Tank" for kids, and more.

gogacc.org