Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Empowering future entrepreneurs at YouthFest '24 on Coast Live

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 12, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Event organizer Shelton Tucker and "Kidprenuer" Neveah Morris from JMT Sweets Kids join Coast Live to share a preview of the upcoming YouthFest '24 event, which aims to empower local youth who dream of bringing their business ideas to life.

Youth Fest 2024
Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm
Location: West Hampton Community Center, 1638 Briarfield Road, Hampton, VA 23666
Live music from Bobby Blackhat, food from local vendors, "Shark Tank" for kids, and more.
gogacc.org

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

WTKR will match first $4k in donations