Empowering women with Dr. Jenell Riddick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - March is Women's History Month, which makes it the perfect time to talk about how women are being impacted by unique challenges and how social media has played a role in causing stress. Dr. Jenell Riddick from Walk In It, a non-profit that mentors young women, joins us to discuss these topics and offer some solutions to relieve stress.

12th Annual Walk In It Women’s Conference

“Reboot”

Saturday, March 26 at 9:00 a.m.

St Mark Missionary Church

Portsmouth

Hosted by Rev. Dr, Jennell Riddick

walkinit.com