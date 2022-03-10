Empowering women with Dr. Jenell Riddick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - March is Women's History Month, which makes it the perfect time to talk about how women are being impacted by unique challenges and how social media has played a role in causing stress. Dr. Jenell Riddick from Walk In It, a non-profit that mentors young women, joins us to discuss these topics and offer some solutions to relieve stress.
12th Annual Walk In It Women’s Conference
“Reboot”
Saturday, March 26 at 9:00 a.m.
St Mark Missionary Church
Portsmouth
Hosted by Rev. Dr, Jennell Riddick
walkinit.com