HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A recent study found that 73% of school nutritionists are concerned about child hunger in the coming school year. With the pandemic putting even more pressure on schools to deliver daily nutrition to tens of millions of students, Alexis Glick, CEO of GenYouth, joins us to discuss the survey results and how we can help schools right here in Hampton Roads feed local students.

For more information visit genyouthnow.org.