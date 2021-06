HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Weight bias means holding negative attitudes about people’s weight or harming/shaming someone because of their weight. Joseph Nadglowski, President & CEO of the Obesity Action Coalition is joined by Patricia Nece, J.D., Chair of OAC to discuss how weight bias appears in every aspect of life including employment, health care, education, media and personal life and explains what we can do to help end this form of bullying.

For more information visit stopweightbias.com.