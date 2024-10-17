Enjoying some spooky history with Hampton Horror Tours on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chandler Nunnally chats with two ghosts from Hampton Horror Tours — "The Witness," performed by Ace Wallace, and "Ida Belote," performed by Riley Brooker — and learns about the fun historical haunts on the Peninsula.
Hampton Horror Tours
- Saturday, October 26
- Tuesday, October 2
- Wednesday, October 30
- Thursday, October 3
- Leaving at 6:30 & 8 p.m.
- $15 per person in advance
- $17 per person at the door
- $14 per child ages 12 & under
New twists and turns await you on this supernatural saunter through the past! Leaving from the museum, these 60-minute tours include eerie tales of old Hampton and the Coastal Virginia area. Each tour will include the grisly side of Hampton history, surprises, a spooky visit to the St. John’s Church graveyard, and other points of fright along Queen Street and around Downtown Hampton.
This tour will be unlike any tour you have ever been on before. You have been selected to not just walk on the tour, but to be the jurors that will decide the fate of the spirits you will encounter.
Your guide on this journey on the dark side is Judge “Fear him” Ellis from Level 6 of the Spirit Realm who will introduce you to the tortured souls of the dead. Your sworn duty is to hear their cases. Only your verdict can allow these entities to shake off their torment and move on to the next realm.
Every tourgoer receives a free ticket to ride the Hampton Carousel!