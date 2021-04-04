OBX Taste of the Beach 2021 returns on April 16 with over 40 events filled with food, drinks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - The annual Outer Banks Taste of the Beach is back for another year and happening from April 16 to April 18.

The annual food and wine festival on the Outer Banks will feature over 40 events to choose from for every pallet and every budget.

This year’s OBX Taste of the Beach may look a little different, but organizers say the spirit is just the same.

The Outer Banks Restaurant Association says they have taken COVID-19 precautions at all the scheduled events to ensure everyone is safe.

OBX Taste of the Beach features events such as Crab Happy lunch, OBX Chowder Cookoff and Crawl, and Beer Yoga.

For a full list of scheduled events and to purchase tickets, click here.